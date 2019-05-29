Football Goes Beyond Money – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur’s run to the Champions League final proves money is still not everything in football.



Tottenham are travelling to Madrid to prepare for the biggest night in the club’s history, when they will take on Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday evening at the Wanda Metropolitano.









The north London side have not spent a single penny on new players over the last two transfer windows and Pochettino’s side have overcome many challenges to reach the final.



At one point it seemed Spurs would be knocked out of the group stage and they came from behind to beat Ajax in the semi-finals to set up an all English final for the first time in over a decade.





Pochettino feels Tottenham have proved this season that success can still be achieved in football without financially outmuscling everyone in the transfer market.







He told Radio Marca: “Playing a first Champions League final with Tottenham under adverse circumstances and a lot of competition is to show the world that big things can be achieved differently.



“Football goes beyond money.”





Liverpool are being considered the favourites for the final but Pochettino warned that Tottenham are in it to win the Champions League.



“We have hope, enthusiasm and motivation.



“I am clear that finals are there to be won and not just play.”

