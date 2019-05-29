Former Celtic Star Does Not See Another Treble For Bhoys Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald has admitted he does not see the Scottish champions winning another domestic treble, revealing his belief that Rangers will put them under more pressure next season.



The Bhoys beat Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday to complete the treble treble, becoming the first team in the history of Scottish football to achieve the feat.











Despite such an historic achievement, there have been concerns about the club's future, especially their plans for the summer.



With Rangers intending to strengthen again in the summer, Celtic have been tipped to match their bitter rivals in the market to contend for their ninth consecutive league title.





McDonald has admitted it will be difficult for his side to secure a fourth treble next season, claiming the Light Blues will look to put them under more pressure.







"The pressure they could be under next year cannot be underestimated. Could Rangers push them a little harder than they did this year?" McDonald said on BBC Radio Scotland.



"And it's very difficult to keep winning everything, every single game when you're under that sort of pressure week-in-week-out.





"The real focus is winning the league and when you get to these cup competitions, all of a sudden sometimes your eye gets taken off the ball.



"So, if they do come under a little bit more pressure from Rangers it'll be even more difficult.



"I don't think there will be [another treble], no. I think Rangers will push them and test them a lot more than they did this year, they'll get stronger."



Celtic handed the manager's job on a permanent basis to Neil Lennon following their success in the Scottish Cup.

