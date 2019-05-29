XRegister
X
29/05/2019 - 23:38 BST

He Knew Camera Was On Him – Legendary Dutch Coach Blasts Liverpool Assistant

 




Legendary Dutch coach Aad de Mos believes Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders is nothing short of limelight seeker.

Klopp brought Lijnders to Liverpool when he joined the club as part of his coaching staff and he is considered an integral part of his backroom team.  

 



The Dutchman left the Reds to take up the position of head coach at NEC Nijmegen in January last year, but he was shown the door just a few months later following a disastrous time at the club.

Lijnders returned to Liverpool’s coaching staff last summer and has continued his role on Klopp’s staff.
 


De Mos was particularly annoyed by the Dutchman during the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona and believes he tried to claim the spotlight when he was frantically passing on instructions to Georginio Wijnaldum at the start of the second half.



He stressed that Lijnders only has a minor role on the Klopp’s staff and all the talking to the players is still done by the Liverpool manager.

De Mos told Dutch weekly magazine Nieuwe Revu: “There are puppets who only participate in a circus. They only play a leading role in their own film.
 


“You could see in the match against Barcelona, that memorable semi-final at Anfield when Liverpool won 4-0.

“Lijnders knew the camera was on him, so he kept instructing Wijnaldum just before the second half.”

Asked why Klopp has kept him on his staff, the Dutch coach said: “Oh well, he analyses opponents for which Klopp has no time.

“You can be sure Klopp himself talks to boys like [Mohamed] Salah, [Roberto] Firmino and [Virgil] Van Dijk.”

Lijnders' official job title at Liverpool is assistant manager, a title he shares with Peter Krawietz.
 