He Will Join A Big Club – Agent Of Chelsea Linked Elseid Hysaj

The agent of Chelsea linked defender Elseid Hysaj has admitted that his client is likely to leave Napoli during the summer transfer window.



Hysaj has two years left on his contract with Napoli and the club’s attempts to sign the player on a new deal have reached a dead end.











The defender has been linked with a move away from Napoli this summer and clubs such as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have been reported as potential destinations.



Mario Giuffredi, the defender’s agent, conceded that it is natural for a player to seek a transfer after spending four years at a club and he indicated that Hysaj is likely to leave the club ahead of next season.





He was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Si Gonfia La Rete: “It is right to seek a change of air after four years at Napoli.







“He will move to a big club.”



With Maurizio Sarri linked with the Juventus job, the Italian champions have also emerged as a possible destination for Hysaj.





Atletico Madrid have also reportedly tabled a bid for the defender.

