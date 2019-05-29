XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/05/2019 - 13:12 BST

He Will Join A Big Club – Agent Of Chelsea Linked Elseid Hysaj

 




The agent of Chelsea linked defender Elseid Hysaj has admitted that his client is likely to leave Napoli during the summer transfer window.

Hysaj has two years left on his contract with Napoli and the club’s attempts to sign the player on a new deal have reached a dead end.  

 



The defender has been linked with a move away from Napoli this summer and clubs such as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have been reported as potential destinations.

Mario Giuffredi, the defender’s agent, conceded that it is natural for a player to seek a transfer after spending four years at a club and he indicated that Hysaj is likely to leave the club ahead of next season.
 


He was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Si Gonfia La Rete: “It is right to seek a change of air after four years at Napoli.



“He will move to a big club.”

With Maurizio Sarri linked with the Juventus job, the Italian champions have also emerged as a possible destination for Hysaj.
 


Atletico Madrid have also reportedly tabled a bid for the defender.   
 