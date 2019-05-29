He’s Interesting – Valencia General Director On Arsenal Loan Star Denis Suarez

Follow @insidefutbol





Valencia general director Mateu Alemany has admitted that Los Che are keen on Denis Suarez, who is currently on loan at Arsenal.



The Gunners swooped to land Suarez on loan from Barcelona in the summer and they are slated to discuss his situation with the Camp Nou chiefs after the Europa League final.













It is unclear if Arsenal will be looking to keep hold of Suarez, but if they are plotting to then they are set to face competition from Valencia.



General director Alemany was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo that Suarez is "interesting" and said "probably names will come out.





"Our obligation is to be in the market, the list can be very long and Denis Suarez would be one of them [on it]."







Suarez has struggled to make an impact at Arsenal since arriving in the January transfer window, but the midfielder was signed on the personal instruction of Unai Emery.



He has found his chances limited at Barcelona and a return to Spain may appeal.





However, it has been claimed that Suarez is keen to remain at Arsenal into next season.



