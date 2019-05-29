XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/05/2019 - 17:55 BST

He’s Interesting – Valencia General Director On Arsenal Loan Star Denis Suarez

 




Valencia general director Mateu Alemany has admitted that Los Che are keen on Denis Suarez, who is currently on loan at Arsenal.

The Gunners swooped to land Suarez on loan from Barcelona in the summer and they are slated to discuss his situation with the Camp Nou chiefs after the Europa League final.  


 



It is unclear if Arsenal will be looking to keep hold of Suarez, but if they are plotting to then they are set to face competition from Valencia.

General director Alemany was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo that Suarez is "interesting" and said "probably names will come out.
 


"Our obligation is to be in the market, the list can be very long and Denis Suarez would be one of them [on it]."



Suarez has struggled to make an impact at Arsenal since arriving in the January transfer window, but the midfielder was signed on the personal instruction of Unai Emery.

He has found his chances limited at Barcelona and a return to Spain may appeal.
 


However, it has been claimed that Suarez is keen to remain at Arsenal into next season.

 