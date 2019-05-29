XRegister
06 October 2018

29/05/2019 - 23:42 BST

I Want To Know What Goes Through His Head – Rangers Star On Team-mate

 




Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has revealed that he would like to be in the shoes of Gers team-mate Alfredo Morelos for a day to experience what goes through the Colombian’s head at times.

Lafferty, who joined Rangers for a second stint last year, has been reduced to a bit-part player at the club due to the performances of Morelos.  

 



The Colombian has scored 30 goals in all competitions for Rangers this term and has been the standout performer during Steven Gerrard’s debut season at Ibrox.

However, Morelos has received criticism for his disciplinary issues this season and faced a four-match suspension towards the end of the recently concluded campaign, after picking up a fifth red card.
 


And Lafferty has revealed he would like to be Morelos for a day, just to know what goes through the fiery striker’s head during certain situations.



“I want to say [I would like to be] Buffalo [for a day] because I just want to know what goes through his head sometimes”, Lafferty told Rangers TV.

Lafferty also added that David Beckham is his favourite player of all time and referred to Paulo Dybala of Juventus as the best player he has ever played with in his career.
 


“David Beckham [is my favourite player of all time]”, he continued.

“Paulo Dybala [at Palermo is the best player I have ever played with during my career].”

Lafferty has another year remaining on his contract with Rangers and has been linked with a summer move to Cyprus.   
 