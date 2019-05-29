I’d Be Surprised If Celtic Don’t Spend Big In Summer – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland star Steven Thompson has tipped Celtic to spend big in the summer transfer window, revealing his belief that the Bhoys' board are under pressure to make funds available for Neil Lennon.



Celtic have enjoyed yet another successful season in the Scottish top flight, etching their place in history by winning an unprecedented treble treble.











As a result, interim manager Lennon has been offered a permanent contract, and calls are growing for Celtic to spend in the summer window.



Thompson has revealed his belief that the club are under a bit of pressure to make funds available for Lennon and will try to compensate for a disappointing transfer window last year.





"I think the board are under a certain amount of pressure to make the funds available for Neil Lennon, especially after what happened last summer", Thompson said on BBC Radio Scotland.







"Last summer was a disastrous transfer window for Celtic.



"They didn't invest and a lot of supporters have not been impressed by that.

