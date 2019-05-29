Inter Monitoring Situation of Tottenham Target Youcef Atal

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Youcef Atal has emerged as a possible target for Inter, but he is not a priority signing at the moment.



The Algerian defender has impressed in his first season at Nice and has been linked with a move away from the French club this summer.









Paris Saint-Germain have already held talks with the entourage of the full-back and he has also been on the radar of several Premier League clubs.



Tottenham and Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the defender and it has been claimed that Atal has also been attracting interest from Italy.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter are considering the possibility of making a move for the player this summer.







Inter have been watching the Nice defender and he has popped up on their radar as a possible target.



But it has been claimed that the Algerian is not a first choice target and they are only likely to move for him if they miss out on other players.





Nice have indicated that they do not want to sell Atal this summer after just one season at the club.

