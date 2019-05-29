Inter Offered Chance To Sign Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have offered Inter the chance to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan on the same terms as those taken up by AC Milan last summer.



After struggling for form at Stamford Bridge, the midfielder was loaned to the Rossoneri in the summer transfer window, for a fee of €5m, plus a purchase option.











In Italy, he eventually turned his fortunes around, producing some memorable performances under Gennaro Gattuso.



Things took a turn for the worse in the final few weeks, as a string of average performances coupled with AC Milan's inability to get into the Champions League saw the club passing up on the option to trigger the midfielder's €35m purchase clause.





According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Chelsea are now looking for another home for Bakayoko and have turned to Inter.







The Nerazzurri have been offered the chance to sign Bakayoko on loan on the same terms as those agreed with AC Milan last year.



Since joining from Monaco in 2017, Bakayoko has featured in only 43 games for the Blues, registering three goals and three assists.





His current contract with Maurizio Sarri's side runs until the summer of 2022.

