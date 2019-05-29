James Morrison Warns West Brom Star of Pitfalls of Celtic Park Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom talent Rekeem Harper has been warned against making the move to Celtic by now former team-mate James Morrison.



Permanent Celtic boss Neil Lennon has an interest in Harper and has been linked with wanting to take him to Celtic Park this summer.











The 19-year-old is out of contract at the Hawthorns this summer, but West Brom want him to stay and have put a lucrative deal on his table.



And Morrison, who is also out of contract this summer at West Brom and has been released, has urged Harper to think twice before making the move to Celtic.





He feels the teenager would be more likely to play on a regular basis at West Brom.







"In midfield next season there’s only Rak, Sam Field, Jake Livermore and Chris Brunt", Morrison was quoted as saying by Herald Scotland.



"He’s got a chance to play.





"Is he guaranteed that at Celtic? He’s not. And that’s a tough place to play too."



Celtic are expected to engage in significant transfer business over the summer months as Lennon looks to reshape his squad to keep the Bhoys one step ahead of rivals Rangers in Scotland.



Harper has international duty to focus on this summer first, with the Toulon Tournament on the agenda for the England youth international.

