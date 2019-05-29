Leeds United Looking To Lock Down Key Stars To New Contracts

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are looking to do contract extension deals with key players over the course of the summer.



Missing out on promotion to the Premier League after a business end to the season slump means Leeds are now watching expenditure carefully.













They have been tipped to mainly operate in the loan market over the summer, but the Whites also want to tie down key talents to protect their value and keep hold of them.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Kalvin Phillips, Kemar Roofe and Liam Cooper are all on the contract hitlist for the Whites.





Leeds want to get all three nailed down on fresh contracts to secure their future at Elland Road and could also look at goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.







Roofe, 26, is entering the final year of his contract and Leeds were holding off talks while they battled for promotion.



He scored 14 goals in the Championship for Leeds last term and is tipped to want a substantial pay rise to sign on the dotted line.





Midfielder Phillips has a further year on his deal, until 2021, but Leeds want to protect the value of their asset.



Skipper Cooper also sees his current deal run until 2021.



