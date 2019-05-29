XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/05/2019 - 13:48 BST

Leeds United Miss Out On Target, FC Utrecht Move Completed

 




Leeds United have missed out on Dutch talent Justin Longwijk, who has opted to join FC Utrecht.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were one of a clutch of clubs showing serious interest in landing Longwijk, who was holding off signing a new contract at PSV Eindhoven.  

 



Longwijk turned out for PSV's second string in the Dutch second tier this season and the Eindhoven club were keen to lock him down on a new deal.

But the 19-year-old has been convinced to pen a three-year deal with Utrecht.
 


Utrecht director of football affairs Jordy Zuidam is delighted to have won the race for the midfielder, who he dubbed a box-to-box player.



He told his club's official site: "Justin is a dynamic midfielder with good technique.

“Justin is an attacking midfielder who can also play further up. A so called box-to-box player. He is a great talent with plenty of room for progress", Zuidam added.
 


Longwijk scored three goals and provided four assists in 18 Dutch second tier games last season.

He will now bid to kick on with his development at Utrecht and it remains to be seen if Leeds will continue to keep a close eye on his development in the Eredivisie.
 