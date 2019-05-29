Leeds United Star Comes Through Minor Operation

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Tyler Roberts underwent a minor operation on his knee recently.



Roberts, who made the switch to Leeds from West Brom last year, had to wait for about six months before making his debut for the Whites due to injury.











However, the winger has featured prominently under the Marcelo Bielsa regime at Elland Road during the recently concluded season, after making 28 appearances in the Championship.



Despite being a regular in the first team throughout their league campaign, Roberts missed out on the playoff semi-final against Derby due to a knee injury.





And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Roberts went under the knife recently for a minor operation on his troublesome knee.







Leeds have already extended Bielsa’s contract for another year and will likely heavily rely on the likes of Roberts during their push for promotion next season.



As such, the Welshman remains a key component of the first team at Elland Road, especially considering they will be financially restricted in terms of transfer activity this summer.





Roberts missed out on a call-up to the Wales national team for their European qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary next month, due to the operation on his knee.



The 20-year-old is expected to be fit for pre-season, despite the surgery.



Leeds will face both Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers during their pre-season tour to Australia in July.

