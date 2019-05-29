XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/05/2019 - 12:37 BST

Ligue 1 Side Start Work On Swoop For Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Monaco have begun work on a deal to take Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier to the Stade Louis II. 

The former Paris Saint-Germain full-back has endured a disappointing campaign at Spurs so far this season, struggling for game time as injuries disrupted his rhythm; he made just eight appearances in the Premier League.

 



Signed primarily as Kyle Walker's replacement, the Lilywhites paid €25m to Paris Saint-Germain for his services in the summer of 2017.

However, Aurier has struggled to hit the heights expected and he has interest from Ligue 1, which could point towards the end of his Tottenham spell this summer.  
 


Monaco have already started to work on the transfer, according to French magazine France Football.



The Ligue 1 giants are prepared to test Tottenham's position on Aurier and could soon lodge a bid. 

However, Aurier did recently insist that he is happy at Tottenham and is not looking to move on this summer.  
 


The 26-year-old, who has made just 41 appearances for Tottenham over two seasons, has another three years left on his contract.
 