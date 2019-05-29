Lyon Are Fully Behind Chelsea – President Keen For Blues To Beat Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has insisted that he would be delighted to see Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final tonight.



Chelsea finished third in the Premier League and are guaranteed to feature in next season’s Champions League regardless of tonight's outcome.











But Arsenal need to beat the Blues and win the Europa League in order to return to Europe’s top table as they only managed a fifth-place finish in the Premier League this season.



However, Lyon also have a major stake in the fight between Chelsea and Arsenal as a win for the west London club would mean the Ligue 1 giants would qualify directly into the group stage of the Champions League.





An Arsenal victory would force Lyon to play in a qualifier in order to secure Champions League football for next season.







Aulas conceded that direct qualification would be massive so he and his club are completely behind Chelsea in the battle of the London rivals in Baku.



He told French radio station RMC: “We don’t have a choice.





“The difference between a direct qualification and playing in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League is huge.



“So we will be fully behind Chelsea.



"If they win, we will drink to the friendship of our English partners.



“If we go into the preliminary rounds then will look to qualify.”



Lyon finished third in Ligue 1 this season behind champions Paris Saint-Germain and runners up Lille.

