Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal

Competition: Europa League Final

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku this evening.



The Gunners could not finish in the top four in the Premier League and know they must win the Europa League tonight to secure a spot in next season's Champions League.











If Unai Emery's men miss out then they will have to make do with a reduced transfer budget over the summer, something which could have a big impact on their prospects next term.



Emery takes a call for who lines up in goal and goes with Petr Cech, while Sokratis, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal are a three at the back.





Further up the pitch Arsenal play Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira to control midfield, while Mesut Ozil supports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.







If Emery needs to change things he can look to his bench, where options available include Mohamed Elneny and Alex Iwobi.





Arsenal Team vs Chelsea



Cech, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette



Substitutes: Leno, Litchtsteiner, Mustafi, Jenkinson, Elneny, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka, Amaechi, Iwobi, Welbeck, Nketiah

