XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/05/2019 - 18:47 BST

Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Competition: Europa League Final
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku this evening. 

The Gunners could not finish in the top four in the Premier League and know they must win the Europa League tonight to secure a spot in next season's Champions League.  

 



If Unai Emery's men miss out then they will have to make do with a reduced transfer budget over the summer, something which could have a big impact on their prospects next term.

Emery takes a call for who lines up in goal and goes with Petr Cech, while Sokratis, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal are a three at the back. 
 


Further up the pitch Arsenal play Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira to control midfield, while Mesut Ozil supports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.



If Emery needs to change things he can look to his bench, where options available include Mohamed Elneny and Alex Iwobi.
 


Arsenal Team vs Chelsea

Cech, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette 

Substitutes: Leno, Litchtsteiner, Mustafi, Jenkinson, Elneny, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka, Amaechi, Iwobi, Welbeck, Nketiah
 