Middlesbrough Legend’s Belief On Stewart Downing Indicates Rangers Boost

Former Middlesbrough star Bernie Slaven insists that Stewart Downing, who is wanted by Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday, will not base his decision this summer on money.



Downing is departing Middlesbrough this summer and is already attracting considerable interest.











Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants to reunite with his former Liverpool team-mate at Ibrox, while Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday offer routes to stay in the Championship.



The Gers may struggle to compete financially with the Championship sides, but Slaven has insisted Downing will not base his decision on money, in a boost for the Glasgow giants.





"He is technically excellent, he is still fit as a fiddle and can put in the hard yards, never wastes possession and can cross it", Slaven wrote in his Teeside Live column.







"Off the pitch he is level headed, charitable, humble and a big family man. He’s a nice guy.



"For me he can still cut it. He knocking on but he has looked after himself and been lucky with injuries.





"He’s still got a year or two in him and I’m sure he wants to play on. And it won’t be about money. He loves the game.



"There has been talk of Rangers and if there is anything in that he could definitely make his mark there", the Middlesbrough legend added.



Downing is due to turn 35 years old in July this year and has had spells with Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham United.

