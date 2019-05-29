Need To Speak To Chelsea and Man Utd – Aston Villa Boss On Loan Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has indicated his desire to hold on to Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe next season.



Villa finished fifth in the Championship but managed to earn promotion to the Premier League by winning the playoffs, which saw them beat Derby County in the final at Wembley.











The Villans are already looking forward to their season back in the Premier League and the club are considering options to strengthen the squad this summer.



Both Abraham, up front, and Tuanzebe in defence, played massive roles in Aston Villa reaching the top flight again, but both are slated to return to their parent clubs, Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively.





Smith indicated that Aston Villa will hold talks with both the clubs with regards to keeping the duo at the club next season.







"Whether I'd like to keep them or not is a conversation I need to have with their respective clubs," the Aston Villa boss told BBC West Midlands.



"But they've been fantastic servants.”





With Chelsea under a transfer ban, the club could consider keeping Abraham in the first team squad next season.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already indicated that he is excited to see Tuanzebe during pre-season at Manchester United.

