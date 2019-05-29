Newcastle United Takeover Still Far Off, Magpies Sceptical

Follow @insidefutbol





The Bin Zayed Group are far from getting a deal done to take over Newcastle United from Mike Ashley, it has been claimed.



Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed has announced that he has agreed a deal to take the ownership of Premier League outfit Newcastle from Ashley this summer.









However, a number of steps are yet to be concluded before a change in ownership happens at St. James’ Park in the coming months.



The two parties have agreed verbal terms, but according to beIN SPORTS, an official bid has not been made by the Bin Zayed Group thus far.





They are also yet to come up with proof of funds, which is required before any official terms can be agreed between Ashley and the interested suitors.







The Premier League has also not been notified yet and they are responsible for getting the deal over the line through their fit and proper test for new owners.



Newcastle are prepared to sell the club, but remain sceptical of the Bin Zayed Group and any eventual sale.





The prospective suitors are confident that they will make some headway by the end of the week.

