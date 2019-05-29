N’Golo Kante Starts – Chelsea Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal

Competition: Europa League Final

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play London rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku tonight.



Maurizio Sarri's men have already wrapped up a place in next season's Champions League after finishing in the Premier League's top four.











The Italian boss, whose future is clouded in uncertainty, is without Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi for tonight's final.



Chelsea have Kepa in goal, while in defence Sarri opts to pick Andreas Christensen and David Luiz as centre-backs, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri as full-backs.





Further up the pitch, the former Napoli boss goes with a midfield of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, while Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud and Pedro are the attacking threat.







Sarri has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Gonzalo Higuain and Willian.





Chelsea Team vs Arsenal



Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard



Substitutes: Caballero, Cumming, Alonso, Barkley, Higuain, Zappacosta, Willian, Cahill, Ampadu, Gallagher, McEachran

