XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/05/2019 - 18:51 BST

N’Golo Kante Starts – Chelsea Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Competition: Europa League Final
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play London rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku tonight. 

Maurizio Sarri's men have already wrapped up a place in next season's Champions League after finishing in the Premier League's top four.  

 



The Italian boss, whose future is clouded in uncertainty, is without Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi for tonight's final.

Chelsea have Kepa in goal, while in defence Sarri opts to pick Andreas Christensen and David Luiz as centre-backs, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri as full-backs. 
 


Further up the pitch, the former Napoli boss goes with a midfield of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, while Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud and Pedro are the attacking threat.



Sarri has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Gonzalo Higuain and Willian.
 


Chelsea Team vs Arsenal

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

Substitutes: Caballero, Cumming, Alonso, Barkley, Higuain, Zappacosta, Willian, Cahill, Ampadu, Gallagher, McEachran
 