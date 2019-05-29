Qatar Sports Investments Cool Interest In Leeds United, Looking Elsewhere

Follow @insidefutbol





Qatar Sports Investments have cooled their interest in investing in Leeds United, it has been claimed.



Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has talked about a difficult summer ahead for the club in the transfer market, with the Whites missing out on promotion.











The Italian has been linked with potentially selling a stake in Leeds to bring money into the club.



QSI, who own Paris Saint-Germain, have been mooted to hold an interest into buying into Leeds, something which would be a big boost for the Elland Road club.





There were also claims that they could look to buy the club from Radrizzani, but according to beIN SPORTS, QSI have cooled their interest in the Whites







QSI remain keen to continue investing in clubs, but they are now looking at other options.



They are claimed to be exploring options to invest in clubs outside England at the moment.





It remains to be seen whether Radrizzani is keen to sell a stake on Leeds or rolls the dice for another tilt at Premier League promotion himself next season.

