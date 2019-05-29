The Carlsberg One – Rangers Star On First Gers Strip As Kid

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has revealed his first ever football strip, which was unsurprisingly a Gers shirt.



Lafferty, who had a spell with Rangers from 2008 until 2012, sealed a dream return to Ibrox under Steven Gerrard last summer from Hearts.











The Northern Irishman picked up six trophies at Rangers during his first stint at Ibrox and was brought up on the history and tradition of the Glasgow giants.



Despite not enjoying similar success on his return to Ibrox during the recently concluded season, Lafferty remains a loyal servant to the club.





And he has further elaborated on his affinity towards Rangers, by admitting he started supported the club at a very young age.







When asked about which club he supported as a child, Lafferty told Rangers TV: “Glasgow Rangers.”



The 31-year-old also revealed that the first ever football strip he owned as a kid belonged to Rangers.





“[My first football strip] was a Glasgow Rangers one”, he continued.



“It was the Carlsberg one with two or three white stripes down over the shoulder and in blue, obviously.”



It remains to be seen if Lafferty will still be at Rangers when the new season rolls out as he has been linked with a summer switch to Cyprus.



