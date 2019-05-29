XRegister
06 October 2018

29/05/2019 - 22:36 BST

This Chelsea Star Trounced, Hammered Mesut Ozil – Blues Legend

 




Chelsea legend Pat Nevin feels that Jorginho completely dominated Mesut Ozil in the Europa League final in Baku this evening.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery opted to include Ozil in his starting eleven in the final, looking to the highly-paid German to produce in a big game crucial to the club's future.  


 



But Ozil went missing as Chelsea cruised to a 4-1 win which means Arsenal will again be playing Europa League football next season.

Nevin believes one of the key reasons Ozil could not impose himself was that Jorginho dominated him.
 


The Chelsea legend insists he has never doubted Jorginho's quality and knows if the Italian was made available for transfer there would be a massive scramble for his signature.



Nevin said on Chelsea TV after the game: "Jorginho is utter class.

"If he was made available, the clamour from clubs around the world to get that guy would be astonishing at the moment, top Italian clubs, top Spanish clubs, Manchester City, would take him in a heartbeat.
 


"And we've got people telling us he's not a good player. I think Pep Guardiola has got a very good idea what he's talking about."

The Blues legend feels that Ozil was "hammered" by Jorginho, as the Italian took total control of his area of the pitch.

"He was exceptional", Nevin stressed.

"I thought one of the most important battles was Ozil against Jorginho; I had every confidence in who was going to win that.

"That was a trouncing in that area of the field. Jorginho hammered Ozil."

Ozil was brought off in the 77th minute by Emery, as Arsenal looked for a way back into the game.
 


The German has split opinion amongst Arsenal fans and it remains to be seen if he remains at the Emirates Stadium beyond this summer's transfer window.

Arsenal are tipped to have just £40m to spend this summer after failing to get back into the Champions League and offloading high-earner Ozil could be attractive.
 

 