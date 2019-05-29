This Is Why Manchester United Youngster Is In My Wales Squad – Ryan Giggs

Follow @insidefutbol





Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been left impressed with what he has seen of young Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt.



The 18-year-old midfielder broke into the Manchester United Under-23 squad this season, but has largely been used in the Under-18s.









While he has trained with the first team squad, the youngster is yet to make the senior squad despite continuing to impress at academy level for Manchester United.



However, the Welshman has been called up to the senior Wales squad for their game against Croatia next month and Levitt could make his international debut before playing for Manchester United.





Giggs conceded that he was impressed with what he saw from Levitt during a training camp last week and it earned the youngster a place in his Wales squad.







He said in a press conference when asked about Levitt: “He’s a footballer and wants to get the ball down and pass.



“He did well in Portugal [training camp] last week and that’s why he’s in the squad.”





The Red Devils legend also confirmed that he spoke to his former team-mate Nicky Butt, the Manchester United academy director, about Levitt before naming the midfielder in his squad.

