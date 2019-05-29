This Was Maurizio Sarri’s Half-time Message – Chelsea Star As Arsenal Thrashed In Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Eden Hazard has revealed Maurizio Sarri told Chelsea to keep playing their football in the second half, after the Blues ran riot to thrash Arsenal 4-1 in the final of the Europa League in Baku.



The first 45 minutes were forgetful as both sides struggled to create openings and went in at the break locked at 0-0.













The picture quickly changed in the second half when Olivier Giroud handed Chelsea the lead in the 49th minute.



Emerson swung in a low cross and Giroud got down to direct a powerful header into the back of the net, beating Petr Cech.





Giroud was reluctant to celebrate against his former club, but eventually hailed his strike, while eleven minutes later it was 2-0.







Pedro was the scorer and Hazard the provider, as he picked out the Spaniard, who hit a shot with his left foot which went across Cech and into the back of the net.



And when five minutes later Giroud was fouled in the penalty box, leaving Hazard to step up and fire in the resultant penalty, Arsenal were 3-0 down and reeling.





But Arsenal did pull a goal back four minutes later with Alex Iwobi, on off the bench to replace Lucas Torreira, hitting a dipping shot from around 20 yards out after the Blues failed to properly deal with a corner.



The comeback was not on however and Hazard, linking up well with Giroud, made it 4-1 to Chelsea in the 72nd minute.



It ended 4-1 to Chelsea and Hazard explained after the match what Sarri's half time message was.



He said on BT Sport: "It was good. I think both teams in the first half had a bit of stress because it was a final and something big for both teams, but when Oli scored, it was the beginning of a great night.



"We played well in the second half, but controlled the game and I'm happy to leave this trophy with the boys.



"[Sarri at half time] said just to keep playing, keep playing football. We know we are good players when we want to play together and fight together, and we showed this mentality."





Hazard also admitted that he is now likely to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.



"I don't know yet. We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind today was to win this final.



"I have made my decision already, I said that two weeks ago, and now I'm waiting on both clubs.



"I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know."



The Belgian is tipped to join Real Madrid.



