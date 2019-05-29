XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/05/2019 - 19:24 BST

Up To Leeds If They Want To Negotiate My Sale – Whites Star On Premier League Move

 




Pontus Jansson has put the ball in Leeds United's court over selling him to a Premier League club this summer, with the vow that if they keep him, he will be 110 per cent Leeds.

The Whites are preparing for another season of Championship football after a poor end to the season ended their hopes of promotion to the Premier League.  


 



Leeds' chairman Andrea Radrizzani has warned of a difficult summer in the transfer market and the Whites may have to cash in on a number of players.

Jansson has been regularly linked with a Premier League move, but the Swede is not prepared to push for a switch.
 


Instead he will leave what happens to him up to Leeds and stressed that he will be at Elland Road until the day he is no longer wanted.



"I've always said that taking the step up to the Premier League is my dream and I want to do it with Leeds", Jansson told Aftonbladet.

"It is up to Leeds if there is an interest in negotiating [my exit].
 


"Until then I am 110 per cent Leeds.

"I will be there until the day they don't want me."

Jansson admits though that with how the season ended, thinking about his future at present is hard.

"But when you get a question about this [the Premier League and my future] after such an end [to the season], it's really tough.

"But give me a holiday and some beer so it's back to England and run again", the centre-back laughed.

A number of other Leeds players have been linked with Premier League clubs, including midfielder Kalvin Phillips and winger Jack Clarke.

But Leeds did recently get a boost with the news that head coach Marcelo Bielsa will stay on for next season.

 