Victor Orta Is Good Guy – League One Club Supremo Salutes Leeds Director of Football

Peterborough United supremo Darragh MacAnthony has hailed Leeds United director of football Victor Orta and admitted that he feels if the Whites had landed Jack Marriott then he would have scored 25 goals for them this season.



Leeds were linked with Marriott when he was on the books at London Road, but the striker completed a switch to Derby County last summer.













Peterborough supremo MacAnthony says director of football Barry Fry did talk to Orta last summer, with Posh doing a deal with Leeds to sign Tyler Denton on loan.



And MacAnthony has nothing but warm words for Orta, while he believes if the Whites had been willing to buy Marriott then he would have repaid them in spades.





"Baz spoke to Victor last summer re MM [Marcus Maddison] and JM [Jack Marriott] but was intimated Leeds going down different route in those positions", MacAnthony wrote on Twitter.







"[Conversation] happened when negotiations ongoing over Loan player we took on great terms from Leeds.



"Good to do business with to be fair. Victor a good guy."





And the Peterborough supremo, speaking about Marriott, added: "With his pace, he'd have scored 25 goals in that system [Marcelo Bielsa played] imo.



"Hopefully wins golden boot next year with Derby."



Marriott finished the season having made 43 appearances across all competitions for Derby, finding the back of the net on 12 occasions.



The 24-year-old scored twice at Elland Road as Derby put Leeds out in the Championship playoff semi-final tie between the two clubs.



