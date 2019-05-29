West Ham Confirm Departures of Andy Carroll, Samir Nasri and Adrian

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have confirmed that Andy Carroll and Adrian will not be at the club next season with their contracts running out at the end of June.



Carroll, 30, has struggled with niggling injuries throughout his West Ham career and was expected to leave at the end of the season.









Adrian, on the other hand, has been playing second-fiddle to Lukasz Fabianski since the Poland international's arrival last summer.



Despite not acting as crucial members of the team over the last season, the two players have been faithful servants of the club for a significant time.







And speaking to the club's official website, West Ham's joint chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold have thanked them as well as Samir Nasri, who was with the Hammers for half a season, for their service.







The statement read: "Andy and Adrian have both been great servants to West Ham United throughout their time at the Club and we thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the Claret and Blue.



"Both have provided us and our fellow supporters with some unforgettable moments, whether they were sensational scissor kicks and unstoppable headers in Andy’s case, or penalty saves and goals in Adrian’s.





"They can both be assured of warm welcomes whenever they return to London Stadium and we wish them, as well as Samir Nasri and the young players whose contracts are up this summer, the very best for their future careers."



Carroll, who played his last match in February, netted 34 goals in 142 appearances across seven seasons at West Ham.

