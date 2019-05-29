XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/05/2019 - 11:31 BST

Wolves Show Interest In Valencia Centre-Back

 




Wolves are interested in snapping up Valencia’s 22-year-old centre-back Mouctar Diakhaby during the summer transfer window.

Valencia signed the talented young defender from Lyon last summer for a transfer fee of €15m and Diakhaby has impressed in his first season in Spain.  

 



While not a certain starter, the defender still made 22 appearances in La Liga and played a key role in Valencia earning a Champions League spot at the end of the season.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe and there are suggestions Valencia are in danger of losing the Frenchman this summer.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Wolves are considering taking the young defender to the Premier League during the ongoing transfer window.



Wolves have extensively scouted the Frenchman over the season and have done their checks over his suitability to play in the Premier League.

The Premier League outfit believe Diakhaby has the physical stature to succeed in the top tier of English football.
 


The defender is believed to be valued at in excess of €20m.   
 