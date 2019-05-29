Wolves Show Interest In Valencia Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves are interested in snapping up Valencia’s 22-year-old centre-back Mouctar Diakhaby during the summer transfer window.



Valencia signed the talented young defender from Lyon last summer for a transfer fee of €15m and Diakhaby has impressed in his first season in Spain.











While not a certain starter, the defender still made 22 appearances in La Liga and played a key role in Valencia earning a Champions League spot at the end of the season.



His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe and there are suggestions Valencia are in danger of losing the Frenchman this summer.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Wolves are considering taking the young defender to the Premier League during the ongoing transfer window.







Wolves have extensively scouted the Frenchman over the season and have done their checks over his suitability to play in the Premier League.



The Premier League outfit believe Diakhaby has the physical stature to succeed in the top tier of English football.





The defender is believed to be valued at in excess of €20m.

