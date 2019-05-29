You Can’t Compare Man City To The Invincibles – Former Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal star Lauren has claimed the Manchester City team under Pep Guardiola cannot be compared to ‘The Invincibles’ under Arsene Wenger, as the Citizens were not invincible this season.



The Premier League champions secured a historic domestic treble at the end of the recently concluded season, as they completed a clean sweep of trophies in the top flight.











However, Manchester City were unable to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League yet again, following their defeat to finalists Tottenham Hotspur.



And as such, Lauren feels Manchester City cannot be compared to the Arsenal invincibles under Wenger, especially as they were far from unbeatable in the league and in Europe.





The defender, who was part of the invincibles, also insisted that both teams have a different approach and different players that cannot be compared to each other.







“We can’t compare this Man City team to The Invincibles – they haven’t been invincible so we can’t compare them!”, Lauren told American Gambler.com.



“Man City in this time have different players, a different style of game, a different way of approaching the league so we cannot compare.”





Lauren went on to claim the Arsenal invincibles side would have found a weakness in Manchester City and beaten them, if they had played in the same era.



“Probably! They’ve been shown that they have been beaten this season in the league and the Champions League so there are definitely gaps in that team”, he continued.



“They’ve been brilliant to win four trophies in one season but there are gaps, and we would find a way of exposing them.”



Lauren spent seven years at Arsenal, following his move from Mallorca in 2000.

