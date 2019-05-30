XRegister
30/05/2019 - 00:05 BST

AC Milan Yet To Receive Bid For Goalkeeper Despite Arsenal Link

 




AC Milan are yet to receive any concrete offers for Arsenal linked goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is prepared to continue at the Rossoneri.

The Rossoneri’s failure to earn Champions League qualification has led to speculation over the futures of a number of their stars at the club.  
 



AC Milan are looking to cut costs by offloading several players, and Donnarumma is believed to be one of the starts the club are prepared to let go this summer.

The young goalkeeper has his admirers in Europe and Arsenal are claimed to have lodged an enquiry about him.
 


But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri are yet to receive a concrete offer for Donnarumma and the club are considering an alternative path.



The goalkeeper is not against the idea of staying at AC Milan and the club are prepared to offer him a new deal.

But AC Milan want Donnarumma to take a drop in salary – he currently earns €6m per year.
 


However, the club's suggestion has not been well received by super agent Mino Raiola.
 