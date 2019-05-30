Bhoys Handled Pressure Just Like I Expected – Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has admitted his Bhoys team-mates handled the pressure of landing the treble treble exactly as he expected them to do it.



The Scottish champions maintained their unprecedented success by clinching the treble treble, following their Scottish Cup win over Hearts last Saturday.











Despite entering the winter break in the Scottish Premiership without a lead at the top, Celtic managed to finish their campaign with a nine-point gap over second-placed Rangers.



And following their march to another clean sweep of domestic trophies, Griffiths has admitted the Celtic players handled the pressure of landing the treble treble with ease.





The striker also added that Celtic conjured big performances in big games this season, and believes the defeat to Rangers at Ibrox back in December was an exception and a disappointment.







“The boys handled it exactly as how I expected [them to in the first place]”, Griffiths told Celtic TV.



“In big games, we’ve put in big performances and we got the results that mattered.





“There was one disappointing game at Ibrox, but you can’t take away the fact that we went on and made another clean sweep.”



Griffiths, who had taken time away from the pitch due to personal reasons, last played for Celtic in December.



Celtic return to pre-season training on 7th June.

