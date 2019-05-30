XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/05/2019 - 12:59 BST

Blackburn To Hold Talks With Rangers Target, Lead Chase For Signature

 




Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is set to hold talks with Rangers target Stewart Downing to discuss a switch to the Championship club, according to the Yorkshire Post

Downing, whose contract with Middlesbrough runs out at the end of next month, is set to be on the move from the Riverside Stadium.  

 

 
 
 


Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the midfielder is not short of suitors, with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and a number of English clubs interested in his services.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to be reunited with his former Liverpool team-mate, but it has been claimed that Blackburn are currently leading the race for his signature.
 


Blackburn boss Mowbray will meet with Downing to discuss the possibility of a switch to Ewood Park after they return from their respective holidays.

 
 


The 34-year-old has also been linked with League One club Sunderland and Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday.

Downing played 40 games across all competitions this season, finding the back of the net on two occasions.
 


The midfielder has also turned out for Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham United.

 