Bundesliga Club’s Coach Speaks With Liverpool Star, Charm Offensive Ongoing

Follow @insidefutbol





Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt has already spoken to Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, as the Bundesliga club push to sign him.



Grujic officially ends his loan stint at Hertha Berlin on 30th June, but already the battle is on to lock him down for next season.











He has interest from Atletico Madrid and Torino, while Hertha Berlin would like to welcome the 23-year-old back on a new loan.



Werder Bremen are eyeing a two-year loan for Grujic, with affording an outright transfer for the player out of reach.





And Werder Bremen have already kicked off their efforts to persuade Grujic as, according to German daily Bild, coach Kohfeldt has spoken with the player.







Kohfeldt shares an agent with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.



The Bundesliga club are hopeful that Liverpool will play ball, but also need to convince Grujic of the benefits of joining up on loan.





Grujic has impressed during his season-long loan spell in the German capital with Hertha Berlin.

