Chris Wilder Text Me – League One Supremo Admits Sheffield United Did Enquire About Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has indicated that Sheffield United made an enquiry about the price of Jack Marriott last summer, ahead of his switch to Derby County.



Marriott joined Derby on a three-year deal last summer, after scoring 27 goals for Peterborough in League One during their 2017/18 domestic campaign.











The 24-year-old has successfully made the step-up to the Championship and played an integral role during the Rams’ run to the playoff final under Frank Lampard this season.



And in the wake of his strong performances in the second-tier, MacAnthony has revealed that Marriott was the subject of interest from Sheffield United, who won automatic promotion behind winners Norwich City.





The Peterborough owner admitted the Blades were interested in the potential shown by Marriott, but refused to seal a deal, as they felt the asking price was high for someone playing in the third-tier.







“Yes, [there was interest from Sheffield United in Marriott last summer]”, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter, when asked.



“I was sat next to [former Peterborough boss] SE [Steve Evans] pre-season when CW [Chris Wilder] texted and asked for [a] price on him.





“[They] felt it was too rich for player stepping up a level etc but loved the boy’s potential.



“Don't think they needed him in the end did they.”



Marriott netted 12 goals and registered eight assists for his team-mates in all competitions for Derby during the 2018/19 season.

