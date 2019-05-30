Claim From France: Liverpool Yet To Make Offer To In-Demand Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are yet to put in a concrete offer for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will be on the move this summer.



The 23-year-old midfielder is out of contract at PSG at the end of June, but has not played a single minute of football since the end of last year after refusing to pen a new deal.











The Frenchman remains an in-demand player amongst several clubs across Europe and a number of Premier League sides are interested in getting their hands on him.



Manchester United are interested in snapping him up on a free transfer and are one of the clubs who could afford to meet Rabiot and his agents’ financial demands.





Liverpool have also been keen on the midfielder, but according to French outlet Paris United, the midfielder is yet to receive a concrete offer on his table from the Merseyside giants.







The Reds are interested, but they are unlikely to make any definitive transfer decision before the Champions League final.



Tottenham have also been showing an interest in Rabiot, but he has not been keen on the north London side.





Unai Emery is also considering taking him to Arsenal, but a lack of Champions League football and limited funds could stop him from pursuing his former PSG midfielder.

