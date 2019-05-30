Claim From Italy: Chelsea Could Want £10m Compensation For Maurizio Sarri

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea could demand as much as £10m from Juventus as compensation before agreeing to release Maurizio Sarri from his contract, it has been claimed.



Sarri won the first major trophy of his three-decade-long coaching career on Wednesday night when Chelsea lifted the Europa League by beating Arsenal 4-1 in Baku.











However, the Italian could soon leave Chelsea as Juventus want him to replace Massimiliano Allegri’s vacated position in Turin and the 60-year-old is keen to return to his homeland.



His agent has been in London for talks with Chelsea and is hopeful of negotiating a release from his client's contract in the next few days.





But Chelsea hold all the aces in the negotiations and, according to Calciomercato.com's Giovanni Scotto, they are likely to ask for a hefty compensation fee.







Chelsea are prepared to let him leave and there were suggestions that a fee of around €5.5m (£4.78m) would be enough to convince them to dissolve Sarri’s contract.



But it has been claimed Chelsea are likely to be a lot tougher negotiators and could demand as much as £10m as compensation.





The Blues undertook a complicated set of negotiations to free Sarri from his contract at Napoli last summer in order to take him to west London.



And it seems his departure from Stamford Bridge is also likely to be as complicated, if not more so.

