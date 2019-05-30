XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

30/05/2019 - 14:48 BST

Claim from Italy: Gianfranco Zola Could Follow Maurizio Sarri To Juventus

 




Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola could follow Maurizio Sarri to Juventus this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Blues capped off their debut season under Sarri by clinching the Europa League, following their 4-1 defeat of Arsenal in Baku on Wednesday.  

 



Chelsea cruised to a win on the back of a second half blitz powered by goals from Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard (two) and Pedro, while Alex Iwobi grabbed a consolation for the Gunners.

Despite finishing third in the Premier League and winning a trophy, Sarri’s future at Chelsea remains uncertain with the club planning to hold discussions in the coming days.
 


Juventus have been mooted as a potential destination for Sarri, who could leave Stamford Bridge for a return to Serie A this summer.



And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Zola could follow Sarri on his way to Juventus during the close season.

The Chelsea legend joined the club as deputy to Sarri last summer and it is claimed he could be on his way to Juventus, if his boss decides to leave Chelsea.
 


Sarri has been left pleased with Zola's work as his assistant at Chelsea and could benefit from a continuation of their partnership in Turin. 
 