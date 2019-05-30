XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/05/2019 - 12:19 BST

Claim From Italy: Juventus Leave Decision Over Manchester City Target To New Coach

 




Juventus are waiting for their new coach to make a decision on the future of Manchester City target Joao Cancelo, it has been claimed.

The Old Lady are on the lookout for a new coach after Massimiliano Allegri announced he will step down as coach in Turin this summer.  

 



As such, Juventus have already entered the market in search of a replacement, with talk of the Italian champions turning to Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur.

And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Cancelo’s future could entirely depend on the decision made by the new coach at the club.
 


It is claimed the Italian giants will leave the decision on Cancelo’s future to the new coach this summer, amidst persistent interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.



The Citizens are eyeing launching a €60m bid to land Cancelo ahead of the upcoming season and it remains to be seen whether Juventus will cash in on the full-back.

In case of an agreement over the sale of Cancelo, Juventus have already zeroed in on a potential replacement in Cristiano Piccini of Valencia.
 


Cancelo made 34 appearances in all competitions for Juventus during the recently concluded season.

He is under contract with Juventus until the summer of 2023.   
 