Claim From Italy: Juventus Leave Decision Over Manchester City Target To New Coach

Juventus are waiting for their new coach to make a decision on the future of Manchester City target Joao Cancelo, it has been claimed.



The Old Lady are on the lookout for a new coach after Massimiliano Allegri announced he will step down as coach in Turin this summer.











As such, Juventus have already entered the market in search of a replacement, with talk of the Italian champions turning to Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur.



And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Cancelo’s future could entirely depend on the decision made by the new coach at the club.





It is claimed the Italian giants will leave the decision on Cancelo’s future to the new coach this summer, amidst persistent interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.







The Citizens are eyeing launching a €60m bid to land Cancelo ahead of the upcoming season and it remains to be seen whether Juventus will cash in on the full-back.



In case of an agreement over the sale of Cancelo, Juventus have already zeroed in on a potential replacement in Cristiano Piccini of Valencia.





Cancelo made 34 appearances in all competitions for Juventus during the recently concluded season.



He is under contract with Juventus until the summer of 2023.

