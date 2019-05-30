Claim From Italy: Maurizio Sarri’s Future Tipped To Be Resolved In 48 Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri’s future at Chelsea is expected to be decided in the next 48 hours as Juventus wait in the wings to snap him up.



Sarri won the first major trophy of his three-decade-long coaching career on Wednesday night when Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 to lift the Europa League in Baku.











The Italian also navigated Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League in his first season at the club, but he could soon be leaving the west London outfit.



His agent is in London to hold talks with Chelsea over Sarri’s future with Juventus prepared to take him to Turin as Massimiliano Allegri’s replacement.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, his future is likely to be decided in the next 48 hours in a series of meetings between the club and his agent, Fali Ramadani.







Sarri is said to be keen on returning to Italy with Juventus and Chelsea are prepared to let him go if a compensation fee of €5.5m is paid.



Juventus are keeping a close watch on proceedings and have already prepared a three-year contract worth €7m per season.





With their top target Pep Guardiola unattainable, the Italian champions have identified Sarri as the man to follow Allegri on their bench.

