Claim From Italy: No Bid Yet For Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United are still waiting for the first offer to land on their table for Inter target Romelu Lukaku.



Inter are set to appoint former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as their new coach and the Italian has identified Lukaku as a priority target.









Lukaku’s agent has been in talks with the Serie A giants over the last few weeks over a proposed summer deal and there are suggestions the outlines of a contract have already been proposed at €7.5m per season.



Inter were said to have tabled a €30m bid and offered Ivan Perisic in exchange for Lukaku but those claims have been denied.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are yet to receive an official bid for Lukaku this summer from either Inter or from any other club for that matter.







The Belgian is no longer a certainty in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting eleven and wants to leave the club in favour of a move to Italy this summer.



Manchester United are also open to selling the striker but are believed to be demanding a fee in excess of €70m before they agree to let him go.





Inter are unlikely to table an official offer before they sort out Mauro Icardi’s future, and he could leave the Serie A giants this summer.



It also remains to be seen whether Manchester United agree to sell before roping in a replacement for Lukaku.

