Departing Celtic Star Gives Agent Instructions On Finding New Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Emilio Izaguirre has decided to leave Celtic and instructed his agent to find him a new club in Europe or Major League Soccer (MLS), according to the Herald Scotland.



The left-back amassed 13 winners' medals with the Scottish champions over two spells since initially joining from Motagua in 2010.











After his first spell, which lasted for seven seasons, he moved to Saudi Arabia side Al-Fayha. But following an unsatisfactory spell, he moved back to Parkhead in July 2018.



He did not serve as the team's first-choice full back in the 2018/19 campaign, but emerged as a solid back-up during Kieran Tierney's injury patches.





Earlier this month, the left-back revealed that Celtic had offered him a one-year new deal. But the player, who is interested in seeking pastures new, has turned down the contract.







He has also asked his agent, Paulo Hernandez, to find him a new club in Europe or in the MLS.



In a recent interview, Izaguirre expressed his desire to be closer to Honduras while representing his country, which could be a significant motivation behind his decision, especially if he heads to the MLS.





Over the two spells he clocked at Celtic Park, he made 271 appearances for the Hoops, registering five goals and 48 assists.









