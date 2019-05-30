XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/05/2019 - 10:57 BST

Departing Celtic Star Gives Agent Instructions On Finding New Club

 




Emilio Izaguirre has decided to leave Celtic and instructed his agent to find him a new club in Europe or Major League Soccer (MLS), according to the Herald Scotland.

The left-back amassed 13 winners' medals with the Scottish champions over two spells since initially joining from Motagua in 2010.
 
 



After his first spell, which lasted for seven seasons, he moved to Saudi Arabia side Al-Fayha. But following an unsatisfactory spell, he moved back to Parkhead in July 2018.

He did not serve as the team's first-choice full back in the 2018/19 campaign, but emerged as a solid back-up during Kieran Tierney's injury patches.
 


Earlier this month, the left-back revealed that Celtic had offered him a one-year new deal. But the player, who is interested in seeking pastures new, has turned down the contract.



He has also asked his agent, Paulo Hernandez, to find him a new club in Europe or in the MLS.

In a recent interview, Izaguirre expressed his desire to be closer to Honduras while representing his country, which could be a significant motivation behind his decision, especially if he heads to the MLS.
 


Over the two spells he clocked at Celtic Park, he made 271 appearances for the Hoops, registering five goals and 48 assists.



  
 