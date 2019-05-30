XRegister
06 October 2018

30/05/2019 - 15:34 BST

Does He Want To Play Football – Former Netherlands Star On Mesut Ozil’s Body Language

 




Former Netherlands international Nigel de Jong has slammed Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil for his body language in the Europa League final defeat to Chelsea.

Chelsea thrashed the Gunners 4-1 in the Europa League final at the Baku Olympic Stadium and Ozil started the game for the Gunners before being brought off.  


 



Except for Alex Iwobi's superbly-timed volley in the 69th minute, Arsenal struggled to produce anything worth noting, registering only two shots on target. 

Arsenal strikers, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, were left isolated at the top, with their creator in chief Ozil once again failing to step up to the plate in an important fixture.
 


The former Real Madrid star was convincingly outmuscled by Chelsea midfielders and could complete only 26 passes over the course of the match.



De Jong was left disappointed by the German's performance and especially his body language.

"His body language or even after the game, how he sits there in the dugout instead of consoling his peers", he said on beIN SPORTS after the match.
 


"He's just sitting there like maybe thinking about his next step, or what he's still doing there, or what happened during the game.

"It's his body language that always gives him the benefit of the doubt; like does he really want to stay there? Does he really want to play football? Does he really want to win?"

Ozil, who earns around £350,000 per week at Arsenal, featured in 35 games for the Gunners in the 2018/19 campaign, scoring six goals and providing three assists.   

 