Dortmund Sporting Director Rules Out Exit For Manchester City Linked Julian Weigl

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that the club have no intention of selling Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain target Julian Weigl this summer.



The 23-year-old German midfielder has been a highly rated talent in Europe for some time and has finished the season strongly after struggling with injuries earlier in the campaign.











Weigl has been on the radar of several top clubs and he has continued to be linked with the Citizens.



Thomas Tuchel, the former Dortmund manager, recently made it clear that he is interested in taking the German to PSG during the summer transfer window.





But all his suitors are set to face a determined Dortmund in the market as Zorc has made it abundantly clear that the club have no plans to sell Weigl ahead of the start of next season.







The Dortmund sporting director told German daily the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung: “Julian has a long term contract with us.



“And we have no intention of changing anything.”





Weigl has made more than 150 appearances for Dortmund and also has five international caps to his name for Germany.

