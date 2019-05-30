Everton and Spurs Linked Malcom Waiting For Outcome of Meeting With Barcelona

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom’s future is expected to be decided following a meeting between his entourage and Barcelona.



The Brazilian joined Barcelona from Bordeaux last summer but has been a bit part player at the Nou Camp in his first season with the club.











He has been linked with a move away from the Catalan giants this summer with several clubs watching developments in Spain with close interest.



Inter have been linked with Malcom, but Everton and Tottenham are firm fans of his talents and the Premier League has been tipped as being his most likely destination if he does quit Barcelona.





According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, a decision on Malcom’s future will only be made after his entourage meet Barcelona in the coming days.







The player wants to continue at the Nou Camp and his entourage are expected to pass on his desire to stay to the club hierarchy.



But it is unclear whether Barcelona are planning to keep him as part of their squad for next season.





Malcom is unlikely to take a call on his future before he is aware of what Barcelona want to do with him this summer.

