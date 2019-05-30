XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/05/2019 - 10:05 BST

Everything Is Thanks To Marcelo Bielsa – Leeds United Star Credits Boss For Development

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has insisted that he has developed as a footballer under Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching since last year.

Jansson was again a pivotal player for Leeds this season as they finished third in the Championship and narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.  

 



Bielsa made him one of the lynchpins of his Leeds side and the defender is equally grateful to the Argentine as he believes he has developed both as a player and a person under his tutelage.

He conceded that he has changed a number of habits under Bielsa’s influence and indicated that the changes have been for the better.
 


The Sweden international also believes that the long and arduous training sessions under Bielsa have been worth it as the Leeds manager has proven his methods through results with the team.



Speaking to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Jansson said: “I have had a fantastic development under Bielsa and I know how much he cares about me.

“I have developed as a player and a person and in the way, I train, sleep or eat.
 


“There has been a tremendous development and everything is more or less thanks to him.

“Sure, there have been tough and many long training sessions.

“But one must realise what he has done with our team and it has been absolutely fantastic.”

Bielsa will hope to keep hold of Jansson next season as he looks to launch another promotion campaign in the Championship.   
 