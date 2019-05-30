Fenerbahce Continue To Want Liverpool Star But Identify Arsenal Man If Swoop Fails

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce continue to have out-of-favour Liverpool star Alberto Moreno as their first choice left-back target, but Arsenal's Nacho Monreal is now also on their radar.



Moreno, who joined Liverpool from Sevilla in 2014, has rarely featured for the Reds over the course of the recently concluded Premier League campaign.











The Spaniard has made just five appearances in all competitions and looks set to leave the club this summer, after running down his contract.



Fenerbahce are keen to land Moreno and, according to Turkish daily Takvim, he remains the first choice of coach Ersun Yanal for the left-back slot.





But the Yellow Canaries are making plans in the event that Moreno cannot be tempted to continue his career in Istanbul.







Arsenal star Monreal is on their radar, though his contract situation remains unclear as the Gunners reportedly have an option to extend it by a further year this summer.



And with cash tight at Arsenal following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League, activating the option may be a no-brainer for the Gunners.





Fenerbahce finished sixth and 23 points adrift of bitter rivals Galatasaray, who were crowned champions of Turkey at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

