06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/05/2019 - 19:01 BST

Galatasaray Lodge Enquiry For 21-Year-Old Arsenal Have First Refusal On

 




Galatasaray have made an enquiry about signing midfielder Ismael Bennacer, a player Arsenal have first refusal on.

Arsenal sold the Algeria international to Empoli in 2017 and included a clause in the deal giving them first refusal if the Italian club decided to sell.  


 



The 21-year-old has made rapid progress in Italy, being linked with Napoli, while he how has another side on his tail.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Galatasaray have asked for Bennacer's price, with the midfielder highly rated by boss Fatih Terim.
 


It is unclear how much Galatasaray have been quoted, but signing a midfielder is a priority for the Turkish giants this summer.



They would be powerless however if Arsenal decide they want to take Bennacer back to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are wrestling with a reduced transfer budget this summer after failing to book Champions League football for next season.
 


Unai Emery's men were taken apart by Chelsea in Baku on Wednesday night as they slipped to a 4-1 loss in the Europa League final.

Arsenal are keen to bring in a new midfielder as part of their summer plans, with Aaron Ramsey departing, but it is unclear if a swoop for Bennacer has been talked about in the corridors of power at the club.


 