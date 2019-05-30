Got Married, Became A Father – Leeds United Star Says He’s Matured

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has insisted that he has become more mature off the pitch as a person, but stressed that he will not change the way he plays.



The Swede has become a cult hero at Leeds since joining the club in 2016 and has remained an immensely likeable figure amongst the Elland Road faithful.











Jansson is also a diehard Malmo man and was at the away section of Stamford Bridge this season supporting the Swedish side when they took on Chelsea in the Europa League.



However, the defender also has his detractors and many of his critics believe he sometimes shows a lack of maturity on the pitch and his off the pitch persona often drips into his performances.





Jansson is aware of the criticism and stressed that he has become a lot more mature as a person because of his experiences over the years.







However, the Swede claimed that he cannot change the player he is on the pitch and can only apologise to people who do not like the way he plays his football.



Jansson told Swedish daily Aftonbladet: “I am the same on or off the pitch.





“There are people who think that I am stupid in my head and wonder what I am doing.



“I have tried to develop myself and more people will like me. I can’t change how I am on the pitch but off it, I have changed a lot in the last few years.



“I have become older, became a father, got married and moved away from home.



“I lived at home until I became a foreign professional.



“To people who don’t like what I do, I can only apologise but I can’t do more.”



Jansson, who has a contract until 2022 with Leeds, has turned in 120 appearances for the club thus far.

