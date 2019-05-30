His Future Is At Chelsea, He’s One of World’s Best – Agent of Blues Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Emerson Palmieri's agent has insisted his client's future lies with Chelsea, despite several Serie A clubs being linked with wanting him.



The left-back won the trust of Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri over the course of the season and he clocked all 90 minutes on Wednesday night as the Blues thrashed Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final in Baku.













The former Roma man had to battle with Marcos Alonso for the left-back slot and there has been speculation over his future throughout the course of the campaign.



AC Milan, Inter and Juventus have all been linked with being willing to take Emerson back to Italy.





But agent Leonardo Cornacini insists that the defender is not planning to leave Chelsea.







He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: "He still has years on his contract, he is happy and the club are happy to keep him.



"We are sure that his future is in London."





The agent also believes that Emerson underlined his quality in the Europa League final and explained that the defender is one of the best in the world in his position.



"Everyone watched the final, they saw beautiful football, of the very highest level.



"Today we are confident that Emerson is one of the best in the world."



The 24-year-old, who joined Chelsea in the winter transfer window in 2018, is under contract for another three years at Stamford Bridge.





