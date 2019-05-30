XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/05/2019 - 17:43 BST

His Future Is At Chelsea, He’s One of World’s Best – Agent of Blues Star

 




Emerson Palmieri's agent has insisted his client's future lies with Chelsea, despite several Serie A clubs being linked with wanting him.

The left-back won the trust of Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri over the course of the season and he clocked all 90 minutes on Wednesday night as the Blues thrashed Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final in Baku.  


 



The former Roma man had to battle with Marcos Alonso for the left-back slot and there has been speculation over his future throughout the course of the campaign.

AC Milan, Inter and Juventus have all been linked with being willing to take Emerson back to Italy.
 


But agent Leonardo Cornacini insists that the defender is not planning to leave Chelsea.



He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: "He still has years on his contract, he is happy and the club are happy to keep him.

"We are sure that his future is in London."
 


The agent also believes that Emerson underlined his quality in the Europa League final and explained that the defender is one of the best in the world in his position.

"Everyone watched the final, they saw beautiful football, of the very highest level.

"Today we are confident that Emerson is one of the best in the world."

The 24-year-old, who joined Chelsea in the winter transfer window in 2018, is under contract for another three years at Stamford Bridge.


 